Pastor Ruth Matete Acquitted in Nigerian Husband’s Death Case

Gospel singer and preacher Ruth Matete has announced the conclusion of a court case in which she was being investigated for the death of her late husband, John Olakanmi Apewajoye.

Apewajoye succumbed to injuries sustained following a gas cylinder explosion at their home in Athi River, Machakos County, on March 30, 2020.

Matete was a person of interest over his death following complaints by the family of the late Nigerian preacher also known as Beloved John.

Expressing deep relief, Matete took to her social media platforms to announce that the case was closed on Thursday, April, 25, four years after the incident.

“A few days ago, the court case that has been hanging over my head was finally concluded. The hearing was on April 25, 2024, and I was declared free. The case is over. The file is closed. To the glory of God! I got back the gas cylinder and the three telephones. I will continue to serve God,” she said.

Matete recounted the hardships she endured, including widespread rumours and obstacles in burying him because of legal proceedings.

“I was not allowed to bury him for three months. Things were taken from me as evidence. Three telephones and two gas cylinders. The small one that caused the accident and the big one that was working. The small one was later confiscated. Later I got my baby and tried to carry on. I continued to serve God,” she wrote.

The couple had been married for four months and were expecting their first child together.

“I should write a very long post. By now you know I can write really long posts. But I realised that would mean writing down everything that has happened in the last four years. Then I changed my mind. So here I am, trying to keep it as short as possible. It’s been four years. Life has gone on somehow, but there was one thing left to do… I got married. My husband died four months after we got married,” Matete said.

The former Tusker Project Fame winner conveyed her gratitude for the support she has received from her family and friends throughout the ordeal.

“Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement. A big thank you to my father for standing by me through all this. A special thank you to my spiritual father, Prophet David Owusu, for his prayers and more importantly, his protection. Thank you Papa. It’s over. This is my testimony,” she said.