EACC Moves to Reclaim Kes.5.2B Worth of Grabbed Land in Central Kenya

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is pursuing the recovery of government land and houses valued at Kes.5.2 billion, allegedly grabbed by private developers in Central Kenya.

These properties include the official residence of the Central Regional Commissioner, residences of top national government officials in Nyeri County, police stations in Laikipia County, and the Njambini Agricultural Training Centre in Nyandarua County.

EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi stated that the commission has initiated legal proceedings to nullify fraudulently acquired titles to public property worth Kes.1.2 billion.

Meanwhie, investigations are ongoing regarding other properties valued at Kes.4 billion in Nyeri, Nanyuki, and Nyahururu.

“In the recovery suit for Njambini Agricultural Training Centre involving 50 acres valued at over Ksh.500 million, the commission has opposed a proposal by the Ministry of Agriculture to have the recovery case withdrawn,” Ngumbi explained.

“The Ministry, through the Office of the Attorney General in Nakuru, applied to the Court to be enjoined in the case and filed an application to have the case withdrawn to allow the Ministry to settle it with the Defendant, a company linked to a former Cabinet Secretary.”

Former top state officials, including a former Lands Cabinet Secretary, a former High Court Judge, a former Provincial Commissioner, and former Commissioners of Lands, are among those sued in the lawsuits filed to reclaim public land and government houses seized in Nyeri, Nyahururu, and Nanyuki.