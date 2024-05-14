MP Wamboka Reacts After CS Linturi Survives Impeachment: “There Are Many Ways of Killing a Rat…”

The 11-member select committee of the National Assembly has exonerated Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi in the fake fertilizer scandal.

Seven out of 11 committee members voted to absolve Linturi of impeachment charges related to the distribution of fake fertilizer in the country.

During the drafting of the final report, it emerged that the select committee was strategically assembled to save Linturi. Insider reports confirmed intense lobbying and underhand dealings aimed at preventing Linturi’s impeachment.

The report was presented by Marsabit woman representative Naomi Waqo, who chaired the 11-member select committee.

Waqo stated that the majority of members found the allegations against the CS unsubstantiated.

The clearance of the Agriculture CS triggered outrage from Azimio MPs, including Bumula MP Jack Wamboka, who initiated the impeachment motion against Mithika Linturi.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi remarked, “Even if this House attempts to allow Mithika Linturi to go scot-free, in the fullness of time, each and every person involved in this racket will have a date with destiny.”

Wamboka on his part insisted that Linturi must be removed from office, hinting at exploring other avenues for his ouster.

“There are so many ways of killing a rat, and one of them is the Select Committee. We will be proceeding ahead of this because we are determined for the Kenyan farmer. Mithika Linturi must go for fake fertilizer!” the Bumula MP declared.