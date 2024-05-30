Malala Warns CSs Murkomen and Moses Kuria: ‘Resign or Face Disciplinary Action’

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala on Wednesday threw a spanner in the works by escalating the political turmoil within President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Malala issued a stern warning to Cabinet Secretaries involved in the current political feud, pitting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against close allies of President Ruto.

The UDA Sec-Gen singled out Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Muromen and Moses Kuria, telling them to resign if they wanted to engage in politics.

“It has come to my attention that some Cabinet Secretaries have been involving themselves in political activities, contrary to the law which requires them to remain apolitical. Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action, your primary responsibility is to serve the people within your docket. Should you wish to engage in politics, you are welcome to resign and join the political arena,” Malala said.

“Similarly, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, your focus should be on addressing the pressing issues in your ministry, particularly the reclamation of roads damaged by recent floods. Serve the Kenyan people or step down from your position and return to politics,” he added.

Malala also warned of disciplinary action against politicians involved in the current factionalism within the ruling UDA party. He specifically called out Oscar Sudi, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba.

He stated that the behavior of these politicians not only undermined the ruling party but also showed disrespect to its top leaders.

“Let this be a stern warning: desist from such actions with immediate effect. Should this behaviour persist, the party will take disciplinary action against you. Furthermore, I urge the young politicians within the UDA who have prematurely begun their campaigns for 2032 to halt these activities,” he said.

However, Oscar Sudi appeared unfazed by Malala’s threats, taking to social media to respond. He likened Malala to an MCA saying he couldn’t match the powers of former Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju.

“Elevated MCA suffering from illusory superiority, thinking he matches Raphael Tuju’s calibre,” Sudi wrote.