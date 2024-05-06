Kenya Floods Claim Lives of 228 People

The interior ministry announced on Sunday that flooding and other impacts of heavy rains pounding Kenya has claimed the lives of 228 people.

According to a statement from the ministry, at least 164 people have sustained injuries due to the adverse weather, while 212,630 individuals have been displaced.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki stated that since March, when the heavy rains linked to El Nino began, more than 227,238 people have been affected by floods across the country.

Furthermore, he noted that 72 individuals are still missing in various incidents nationwide, with 42,526 households displaced.

The ministry reported that low-lying areas, riparian areas, and urban areas are expected to experience further flooding, while areas with steep slopes, escarpments, and ravines may face landslides/mudslides.

Forecasters predict the torrential rains, which have triggered widespread flooding and landslides in recent weeks across the country, will worsen in May.

The deluges have wreaked havoc, destroying homes, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure across East Africa’s largest economy.

Across the border, the Tanzania Meteorological Authority declared that Tropical Cyclone Hidaya, which had threatened to exacerbate the situation, had “completely lost its strength” after making landfall on Mafia Island on Saturday.

In Kenya, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura stated that although the cyclone had weakened, it had still caused strong winds and waves on the coast, with heavy rains likely to intensify from later Sunday. He added that one fisherman had perished and another was missing.