UK Pledges Emergency Financial Aid for Kenya’s Flood Victims

The British High Commission in Nairobi has announced emergency funding of over Kes.140 million from the United Kingdom to support flood relief efforts in Kenya.

UNICEF will receive the funds to provide emergency humanitarian relief to those most impacted by the extreme weather conditions, which have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives and displacement of thousands across Kenya.

“The funding will enable the provision of cash assistance to approximately 6,900 households in the most affected counties. UNICEF will also provide urgently needed health, nutrition, and sanitation services through integrated outreaches, including the provision of safe drinking water, temporary sanitation facilities, and hygiene kits to families displaced by the floods,” stated the British High Commission.

They added that UNICEF would also implement cholera prevention interventions.

UNICEF Kenya Representative Shaheen Nilofer stated that the organization will oversee emergency cash transfers to the most affected families.

“The situation facing many Kenyans as a result of recent extreme weather and flooding is heartbreaking. This urgent funding from the UK will help alleviate the suffering of those displaced and impacted by the crisis. We stand with Kenya in this emergency and continue to work closely with UNICEF, the Government of Kenya and other partners to do what we can to support the response,” British High Commissioner to Kenya, Neil Wigan, said.

As of Sunday, the floods in Kenya had claimed 228 lives so far, with 164 people injured and 72 others missing. A total of 42,526 households have been displaced, affecting approximately 212,630 people.