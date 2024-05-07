President Ruto Assures Support for All Flood-Affected Families

President William Ruto on Monday declared the government’s commitment to aiding all families affected by floods nationwide.

Addressing the devastation caused by the floods, the President mourned the loss of lives and property damages suffered by thousands of Kenyans across the country. He spoke during his visit to Kiamaiko Street in Mathare, Nairobi, where he assessed the flood situation and visited displaced victims.

Simultaneously, President Ruto pledged Kes.10,000 to each affected family to secure alternative accommodation for three months.

“We have identified 40,000 families affected by the floods in Nairobi. We will give each family KSh10,000,” stated President Ruto.

He assured that the affected families would receive priority in the allocation of 20,000 affordable houses, set to be announced soon for construction.

Expressing gratitude to citizens for complying with the government’s directive to vacate river reserves for safer areas, President Ruto attributed the ongoing crisis to climate change. He urged Kenyans to escalate tree-planting efforts nationwide.

Underlining the government’s dedication to planting 15 billion trees within a decade to counteract global warming and climate change, the President pledged collaboration with social organizations in cleaning and planting trees along the Nairobi River.

President Ruto disclosed plans to allocate 1 billion shillings towards the construction of new schools and classrooms damaged by floods in Nairobi.