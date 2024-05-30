How To Properly Use And Care For Bed Pads For Incontinence

There are many reasons why you may suffer from incontinence. You could have just given birth or undergone surgery; it could be due to a cognitive issue or age. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t need to control your life, and many products on the market are designed to combat this issue, including bed pads.

This guide discusses how to use these nifty products and why they’re a great investment. Read on to discover more.

Different Types of Bed Pads

There are various styles of bed pads for incontinence. From those offering different absorbances to single-use and reusable options, the options are endless. When considering which to choose, think about your lifestyle and how frequently you need to empty your bladder.

Ask yourself if your incontinence is mild, moderate, or heavy, and opt for the product that best fits this description. Regardless of which option you choose, all promise to keep you dry and comfortable, promoting good sleep. This is incredibly important to your mental and physical well-being.

In addition, bed pads promise to protect your mattress, which can be costly to replace if it is soiled and challenging to clean if you are unable to replace it.

How to Choose the Right BedPad?

When considering bed pads, there are numerous factors to think about, some of which we have listed below:

Disposable Bed Pads or Multi-Use?

This comes down to personal preference. Many who wish to do their bit for the environment will choose multi-use bed pads. Once soiled, they can be washed and reused. Contemporary products tend to have between 50 – 300 uses in their lifespan. This is dependent on their quality and the fabric they are manufactured from. One point to note? You must always have replacements spare on laundry day.

As the name suggests, single-use pads are disposed of after every use. They must be placed in a nappy bag or outside trash bin.

Do You Have Sensitive Skin?

Incontinence bed pads absorb liquid and prevent leaks. They also keep you dry by wicking away moisture to ensure your mattress stays dry. Both disposable and reusable bed pads boast a waterproof backing and a cotton-like, soft, absorbent top layer. If you have sensitive skin, always make sure you bathe when you wake up and add ointments or lotions to the sensitive areas of your skin.

Size is Important

Just like mattresses, bed pads come in various sizes. You must pick the correct size. If not, the bed pad may slip off as you move, causing discomfort and leakage.

How To Use Incontinence Bed Pads

Research how to use this product correctly to ensure you get the most out of your bed pad.

Firstly, remove the bed pad from its packaging. You may need scissors to get into the bag.

After removing one-bed pad from the bag, stow the rest in an easily accessible, dry place, such as a bathroom cupboard or bedside drawer.

Holding the selected pad with two hands, locate the corners and pull on the two sides to reveal the white quilted top layer. Follow the creases to fully open the bed pad, grating it a little like opening a newspaper.

Just as you would with a mattress cover, throw the bed pad away from you; this will allow it to catch some air, opening the product in its entirety.

Place your bed pad onto your mattress with the white side facing up. Some designs boast adhesive strips. If so, remove these first and press firmly into place, tucking in all corners.

How Often Do Bed Pads Need To Be Changed?

If the bed pad is soiled, it should be changed immediately. This will prevent irritation to your skin’s barrier. For best results, follow these rules:

Use one to two underpads daily for light to mild incontinence

Use two to four underpads daily for moderate incontinence

For heavy incontinence, you’ll need between four and six-bed pads daily.

Additional Tips For Keeping Mattresses Dry

In addition to standard bed pads, there are various other products available:

1. Waterproof Mattress Covers

Waterproof mattress covers, just like before, promise to keep your mattress dry. They serve as an additional level of protection and fit neatly underneath a bed sheet. Choose from mattress protectors with zippers, mattress toppers, and flat mattress pads.

2. Super Absorbent Pads

If bed-bound, or suffering from severe incontinence, invest in super-absorbent underpads. This nifty product will keep your mattress and skin dry. How? By preventing unwanted leaks and spills. Designed to be changed regularly, disposable underpads are one of the safest and most hygienic products on the market. They’re also common in care homes and hospitals.

Avoid Skin Issues Associated with Incontinence

The right incontinence products can protect you or your loved ones from unwanted skin issues. Changing soiled underpads can help stop bacterial infections from occurring. Lotions, wipes, and other incontinence products like bed pads can further absorb urine leaks.

Using Bed Pads to Prevent Bed Sores

Bed pads primarily act as mattress protectors, but in certain scenarios, they can also help prevent bed sores. These often occur on the buttocks, hips, or heels and are a common ailment among individuals who spend copious amounts of time in bed.

Bed pads, due to the soft, absorbent layer they provide, lessen the pressure on certain body areas. They also assist in redistributing pressure. Additionally, bed pads help to stop bed sores from occurring. How? By wicking away moisture from the skin, which has the effect of softening the skin and making it more susceptible to damage.

The Bottom Line

Whether you are managing your incontinence or caring for someone with a weak bladder, investing in quality incontinence supplies is crucial. Aside from protecting your mattress and lessening laundry, this product will give you peace of mind, lessening stress and anxiety.

Bed pads provide a protective layer between your bed and your body, ensuring your skin stays dry and your mattress stays damage-free. The result? You get a good night’s sleep and wake up refreshed and, most importantly, dry.