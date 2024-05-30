Napoli’s sharp regression in the 2023/24 season

In 2023, Napoli did what they had been going for all the long years – they took the league title. Since the mid-2010s, the club has been an active medal contender and has been very close to being first several times. It was always a bright team with stars.

It is easy to follow its current matches at Betway.info.ke. It covers the team’s matches not only in Serie A, but also in other tournaments.

However, the 2022/2023 season was both happy and frustrating for the club. Neapolitans won gold medals, but fell out of the Champions League. In addition, Luciano Spalletti announced his departure from the club at the end of the season.

He was the one who led the team to the first Scudetto in 33 years. Immediately after that triumph, the coach decided not to continue working with the club. Naturally, it negatively affected its results.

This year, the team’s things are very bad. The results are so sad that “Napoli” in practice very often loses points even in matches against league outsiders. By the way, you can place bets on matches with their participation at Betway.

The result was a place in the middle of the table and unclear prospects. During the season, “Napoli” changed 3 coaches, and none of them managed to instill in the team a more or less understandable game.

The players have clearly lost faith in themselves. Some of them, such as Piotr Zielinski, quarreled with the team management, and therefore, they were removed from the squad. Naturally, it also had a negative impact on the atmosphere in the team.

What led to the failure of “Napoli”?

There were no particularly resounding tranfers, at least the two main stars in the attack in place are Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia. However, these players had several injuries during the season. All of this has affected the result.

To predict how the team will play in the upcoming match, perform Betway login Kenya. It is available via mobile or computer/laptop.

As for “Napoli”, it can not be said that it will be easier from here on. If we talk about the failures of the team, we can highlight the main points:

Catastrophically poor realization of created goal chances. The players of the team often missed even from killing positions. Terrible play in defense. There were a lot of mistakes and misfires in the actions of players. The planned departure of the main forward Osimhen to the African Cup of Nations, so it will be extremely difficult to increase the performance.

There is only one useful tip for bettors if you want to try betting specifically on “Napoli”. To do this, login to your Betway Kenya account. It is easy to make money here on any match involving the players from Napoli, and withdrawal of funds will not be a problem.