Government Secures Lucrative Overseas Market for Kenyan Tea

May 8, 2024
Following a pact between Kenya and Lipton Teas and Infusions and Brown Investments, tea farmers in Kenya will experience increased earnings from the crop.

Under the new plan, the two firms will promote Kenya’s Tea as a premium product on the global stage.

This collaboration will involve partnering with local communities to enhance the capacity of the sector.

Included in the initiative is the establishment of a Community Endowment Trust Fund with an initial investment of Kes.1 billion in community projects.

Lipton is already in the process of establishing the Lipton’s Tea Academy, which will provide farmers with training on global best practices to maximize the value of their crop.

Additionally, the two entities will establish a state-of-the-art tea-specific fertilizers plant.

President William Ruto affirmed that Kenyan tea will continue to attract global attention due to its exceptional quality.

He made these remarks on Tuesday at State House in Nairobi.

Present at the meeting were Sri Lanka High Commissioner Veluppillai Kananathan, along with other leaders.



