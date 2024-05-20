From Fame to Flames: Docuseries ‘Nilichoma’ Set to Premiere This Month – Trailer

A 10-part documentary series featuring well-known Kenyan personalities who received unexpected windfalls and squandered them is set to premiere on May 28.

This will be the first original Kenyan docuseries hosted on the African streamer as part of its May lineup.

“The story of starting from nothing, only to fall into immense wealth, is a dream shared by humanity. However, the accompanying fall from grace is a nightmare we dread,” says producer Ahmed Deen.

“Nilichoma is a collection of these dreams, shared by personalities we have grown up with and aspired to be.

“These personalities either inherited, won, or were awarded sums of money beyond their wildest dreams, leading to excessive spending. Once they hit rock bottom, all that remained were hard lessons learned.”

Featuring 10 different stories, Nilichoma will offer viewers an immersive emotional experience with a blend of personal narratives, interviews, archive photos and videos, and re-enactments that highlight their rise, fall, and how they became who they are today.

“Nilichoma represents the dreams of Kenyans from all walks of life. The series captures raw emotional moments that allow viewers to reflect and look into their hearts through the men and women on the screen,” says co-producer Isaya Evans.

Some of the personalities to look out for include cricket icon Maurice Odumbe, comedian JB Masandaku, David Ogot, son of renowned author and politician Grace Ogot, former Samburu millionaire Gabriel Lengishili, and more.

Deen and Evans are co-producing the docuseries under Café Luna Films, which has collaborated on productions like The Real Housewives of Nairobi, The Girl with the Yellow Jumper, Shimoni, Igiza, and Ayaanle.

Nilichoma joins three other Kenyan Showmax Originals that have already premiered as the streamer officially relaunches in Kenya.

These include the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Nairobi S2, a new dramedy from Philit Productions Untying Kantai, and the new comedy-drama series Big Girl Small World, from Nick Mutuma and Kevin Njue.

Check out the promo trailer below.