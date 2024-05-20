Kenyan And Two Nigerians Arrested in Major Drug Bust in Kasarani’s Clay City

In a significant operation, police arrested three individuals suspected of drug trafficking in Clay City, Kasarani.

The suspects, two Nigerian nationals, Stephen Emenike and Chijioke Andrew Maduka, along with Kenyan woman Margaret Wanjiku Kioni, were arrested by anti-narcotic officers in a carefully coordinated ambush on Friday.

During the raid, authorities seized a substantial quantity of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over Kes.1.3 million.

In addition to the drugs, police recovered three weighing machines and various packaging materials, further evidence of the suspects’ involvement in narcotics distribution.

The three individuals are now in custody, and the seized items have been secured as evidence.

The suspects were detained pending court proceedings.

This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and dismantle networks involved in the illegal drug trade.