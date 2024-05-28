CS Kindiki Outlines Priority Groups for Affordable Housing Program

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced on Monday, May 27, that all Kenyans displaced from riparian areas due to ongoing floods will be prioritized in the Affordable Housing program.

Kindiki stated that this initiative is part of the government’s compensation plan for the over 40,000 affected households.

“Those affected by these orders will receive priority consideration in the ongoing affordable housing program,” the statement read in part.

Regarding compensation, CS Kindiki disclosed that at least 25,000 households have received the Kes.10,000 promised by President William Ruto. He assured that by Friday, May 31, all families affected by the floods will have received financial aid.

“Already, 25,000 households have received the pledged Government support of Ksh.10,000 per household, while the remaining households will receive theirs by close of business Friday, May 31, 2024,” the statement continued.

Kindiki also emphasized that until the demolitions and relocations are complete, security officers are instructed not to use violence or mistreat residents during the process.

He mentioned that all affected households are permitted to collect their belongings from the condemned buildings before vacating.

“The government will utilize paid labor drawn from local communities living along settlements contiguous to the riparian reserves,” the CS added.

Kindiki disclosed that once the relocation is complete, the reclaimed riparian reserves will be fenced and trenched.

Additionally, trees will be planted, and recreational facilities will be established on both sides of the riparian reserves, making them freely accessible to all Kenyans.