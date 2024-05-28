Kenya Power Announces Two Days When Token Purchases Will Be Unavailable

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has notified pre-paid users to buy enough tokens to last through Tuesday next week.

In a public notice on Monday, the power company announced that the prepaid token vending service will be unavailable on Sunday and Monday (June 2nd and 3rd, 2024).

“We advise our pre-paid customers to buy enough tokens beforehand to avoid any inconvenience,” Kenya Power stated.

A system upgrade scheduled during this period will necessitate the service interruption.

Kenya Power confirmed the service outage will affect all vending points.

“We inform customers that the prepaid token vending system will be unavailable from 10:00 PM on Sunday, June 2nd to 10:00 PM on Monday, June 3rd to allow us to upgrade our systems for improved service delivery.

“During this period, customers will not be able to buy electricity tokens from any vending points, including Kenya Power offices, M-PESA Paybill number 888880, Airtel Money, and banking channels.”

This outage is part of the power company’s routine system upgrades.