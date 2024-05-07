CS Kindiki: 45,000 Passports Ready for Collection

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced yesterday that 45,000 additional passports, comprising the final batch of the 700,000 passport backlog, are now available for collection.

CS Kindiki stated in a statement that his ministry is transforming service delivery concerning the issuance of Kenyan passports, enhancing efficiency in providing essential Citizen Services, including identity documents, birth certificates, passports, and the management of foreign nationals in Kenya.

The CS, who toured Nyayo House on Monday, highlighted a significant improvement in the application, production, and collection of Kenyan passports.

He mentioned that the ongoing review of various laws including the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Service Act, the Security Laws (Amendment) Act, the Counter Trafficking in Persons Act, the Refugee Act, the Registration of Persons Act, the Births and Deaths Registration Act, and other pertinent legislation aims to consolidate and actualize the reform agenda.

During his Monday morning visit to Nyayo House, CS Kindiki interactively toured different service delivery points concerning the application, production, and collection of Kenyan passports.

He expressed satisfaction with the improved service delivery experience and customer relations, as conveyed by the applicants’ feedback, and extended gratitude to the staff from various agencies involved in the process.