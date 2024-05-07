Special Parliamentary Session Called to Determine Linturi’s Impeachment

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, in a notice on Monday, recalled MPs from their recess for a special sitting next week.

Wetang’ula announced that the main agenda during the sitting will be considering the report from the select committee tasked with investigating impeachment allegations against Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi. The special sitting is scheduled for Monday, May 13.

“Now therefore, it is notified to all Members of the National Assembly and the general public that pursuant to the provisions of Article 152(7)(b) of the Constitution and Standing Orders 64(3) and 66, I have appointed Monday, 13th May 2024 at 2:30 p.m. as the day and time for a Special Sitting of the House to receive the report of the said Select Committee,” the speaker said.

Last Thursday, the 11-member select committee, led by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo, convened its inaugural session. The committee has a 10-day window to execute its duties, which involve summoning witnesses to provide testimony before compiling the report.

In the event that the select committee deems the allegations unfounded, no further actions will be pursued. However, should the committee validate the allegations against CS Linturi, the National Assembly will grant the Cabinet Secretary an opportunity to defend himself before making a final decision.

If the majority of the House’s 176 members support the motion to adopt the select committee’s report, President William Ruto will dismiss the minister.

On May 2, the MPs commenced a lengthy recess and are set to reconvene on June 4, following the House’s regular session calendar. Wetangula instructed the Clerk of the House to relay this information to the members.

“The Clerk is directed to circulate this notification to all members, prepare the necessary messages for formal conveyance to the House and make all necessary arrangements to facilitate the special sitting,” Wetangula added.

The Speaker further announced that during the special sitting on May 13, MPs will address additional matters identified by the House Business Committee as urgent and in need of resolution.

These include reviewing the Senate amendments to the Division of Revenue Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 14 of 2024) and examining the report from the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning regarding the Ratification of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting.

Additionally, the agenda encompasses deliberations by the Committee of the Whole House on the Senate amendments to the Division of Revenue Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 14 of 2024) and the Committee of the Whole House’s consideration and third reading of the National Disaster Risk Management Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 24 of 2023).