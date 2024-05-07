Betty Kyallo, Shatta Bway Join TV47 as Fast Rising Station Revamps Lineup

Kenya’s fastest growing TV station, TV47, is refreshing its lineup.

In recent months, the station and its sister radio station, Radio47, have attracted big talent in the entertainment space.

The 5 year old station is now enhancing its programming by adding new and familiar faces.

Their latest addition is a Friday night news and lifestyle show, dubbed ‘This Friday’. The show will be hosted by none other than Betty Kyalo, who is making a TV comeback after a 4-year break.

Announcing the news on her Facebook page, Betty wrote, “After close to 4 years. I’m back. TV47 is now my home. I can’t wait to see you my lovely audience. This is my favourite stage! Yaaaay! See you soon. The Show is “This Friday With Betty” Big Surprises coming. Grateful to God. Mwaaaaah!”

‘This Friday’ will incorporate both the news of the day, plus other informative lifestyle segments like ‘Word Master’ where “language enthusiasts can test their vocabulary prowess”. It will air 9pm on Fridays.

Also joining the lineup is Shatta Buay. The sensational presenter recently announced his departure from Radio Citizen, where he hosted the ‘Waks TikiTaka show’ for 5 years.

Shatta Bway will now host a new reggae music show dubbed ‘TV47 Irie Vibes’. Viewers can anticipate an immersive and soulful experience with the uplifting spirit of reggae.

Irie Vibes will air on your screens every Saturday at 10PM.

For the budding farmers, TV47 now has you covered with ‘Kilimo’, a show that will feature groundbreaking stories of modern farming techniques, from real farmers across the country.

The station is also introducing a new legal show that will provide viewers with various insights into legal issues that impact their life.

Also joining the lineup is ‘Crimes Untold’, an investigative show that will provide viewers with analysis of the most compelling crime stories in Kenya. These will include high profile crime to unsolved homicides.

Hosted by investigative journalist Franklin Wallah, ‘Crimes Untold’ promises viewers a captivating and rare glimpse into the inner workings of the criminal justice system.

Other shows that you can look out for include ‘The Grind’ – a business magazine show covering the SME/MSME sector, and ‘The Realtor’ – now rebranded to provide more value to viewers interested in the real estate industry.

TV47 is also refreshing its current catalog, that includes crowd favorites like Dr. Ofweneke Tonight.

There are shows covering topics such as health, kids shows, gospel music and more. There is also a wide array of sports shows hosted by among others Tony Kwalanda and Fred Arocho, that promise to keep your adrenaline going.

TV47 is owned by Cape Media Ltd, a relatively new media company that has taken the country by storm.

Last week, the Media Council of Kenya released ‘The State of the Media Report, 2023/2024’, which ranked TV47 and its sister station Radio47 as the fastest growing stations in the country.