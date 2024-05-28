Azimio Identifies Reasons for President Ruto Impeachment

Azimio la Umoja coalition leaders have revived calls for impeaching President William Ruto for various constitutional violations and disregarding court orders.

Led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Eugene Wamalwa, and Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, the leaders assert that Ruto has blatantly violated the Constitution he swore to protect upon taking office.

Speaking at the Central Nazarene Church on Ngong Road, Wamalwa criticized Ruto for defying court orders regarding the deployment of National Police Service officers to Haiti.

“The courts, the church, and everyone else have instructed you to stop the dispatch of troops to Haiti. You have violated the Constitution you swore to protect and disobeyed court orders. These are clear provisions of impeachment,” stated Wamalwa.

He continued, “It’s unconstitutional, illegal, and a slap in the face of Kenyans. If those police officers return in body bags, we will hold you responsible.”

Echoing Wamalwa’s remarks, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo accused President Ruto of betraying his voters, claiming Kenya was being manipulated for selfish ends.

According to Maanzo, there are sufficient grounds for Ruto’s impeachment, urging lawmakers to consider the matter seriously.

“It is high time President Ruto is impeached. There are enough grounds to impeach the President. Sending Police officers to a mission in Haiti is blatant violation of rule of law and the constitution. This is unacceptable,” asserted Maanzo.

Ruto’s US Trip

At the same time, Azimio leaders have raised concerns about the expenditure incurred during Ruto’s recent US trip.

Kalonzo, Kioni, and Wamalwa challenged Ruto to disclose the taxpayer funds spent on the trip and the benefits the US would gain.

The Wiper leader demanded that Ruto clarify the security implications for Kenya following his US visit, while Kioni criticized the Kenya Kwanza government for alleged extravagance, suggesting the actual expenditure on the trip could be higher.

“We cannot copy everything from US. What will be security implications on Kenya following President Ruto’s US visit?” posed Kalonzo.

“Kenyans need to be told what the US government is going to gain in return for the goodies sent to us? We must be told the truth.”

In response, Ruto defended his mode of transport to the USA, asserting that using a hired jet was more cost-effective than traveling on commercial flights.

Kioni also criticized the Kenya Kwanza government for burdening Kenyans with additional taxes, particularly through the Finance Bills of 2023 and 2024.

“We have also boarded planes and traveled around the world. It is not true that it is cheaper to use commercial flights than hiring a jet. Kenyans deserve some respect and to know the truth,” said Kioni.