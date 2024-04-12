Why Some Kenyans See Country Heading in the Right Direction as Ruto Scores 52% Approval Rating

They may be the minority but a section of Kenyans believes that the country is headed in the right direction.

An Infotrak poll released on April 11 revealed that only 19 percent of Kenyans expressed the view that the country is on the right track. The survey was conducted among 1,000 adult Kenyans aged 18 years and above.

The sampling frame was constructed using Population Proportionate to size (PPS), based on data from the 2019 Census. The survey took place from March 8 to 9, 2024.

Infotrak indicated that the 19% who believe the country is on the right path attribute their opinion to peace and tranquility, effective functioning of the executive, and a lower cost of living.

On the flip side, 58% of Kenyans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with the high cost of living being the most cited reason at 64%. Other concerns highlighted by Kenyans include unemployment at 38%, governance issues at 27%, and poverty at 22%.

The survey encompassed all 47 counties and 8 regions of Kenya, with 1000 respondents interviewed via phone.

To ensure national representativeness, the survey sample distribution across regions was proportionately allocated, with a margin of error of 3.099% at a 95% confidence level.

Meanwhile, in the latest performance rating by Infotrak, President William Ruto received a score of 52%, while his deputy Rigathi Gachagua obtained 48%.

Additionally, the National Assembly was rated at 53%, the Senate at 69%, and the Judiciary at 67%. The Opposition and Cabinet Secretaries also received ratings of 62% and 67%, respectively.