Ruto Issues Warning to CS Murkomen: Road Accident Figures Must Drop or Else…

President William Ruto yesterday warned Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen regarding the increasing instances of road accidents in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2028 on Wednesday, President Ruto emphasized the urgent need to address the issue and curb the number of accidents. He challenged CS Murkomen to ensure that the figures drop significantly in the next year.

“I look forward to one year from now we will have another meeting and Kipchumba Murkomen you better come with results that the numbers are coming down otherwise you will be in a lot of trouble,” he said.

“The numbers have not been coming down they have been going up every year. Waziri (CS) and your team the numbers have to come down.”

President Ruto stated that achieving the mission is feasible, as the team can benchmark with other jurisdictions and adopt proven models to enhance road safety.

CS Murkomen on the other hand lamented that he often becomes the target of frustrated Kenyans whenever accidents occur, contending that the responsibility ultimately rests with the road users.

“We have a situation where when we have road accidents like we had a few grisly road accidents in the last one month… you have national outrage and everybody in the country is looking for somebody to blame and usually the target is the Cabinet Secretary,” he said.