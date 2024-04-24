PSVs Offering Courier Services Without License Risk Ksh.300K Fine

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued a warning to Public Service Vehicles(PSVs)offering courier services without government licensing.

In a statement released Tuesday, CA Director General David Mugonyi noted that the authority facilitates domestic and cross-border e-commerce activities by licensing national and international courier providers.

The CA Director General warned of fines and jail terms for courier service providers failing to obtain necessary approvals from the State agency in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

“It has come to the attention of the Authority that a number of unauthorised Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Saccos and e-commerce players are offering courier services without obtaining the requisite license from the Authority,” Mr. Mugonyi stated.

“Pursuant to Section 49 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, any person found contravening these provisions commits an offence and shall be subject to penalties upon conviction. Such penalties include a fine not exceeding Kes.300,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or both.”

Mr. Mugonyi further urged Kenyans to only use courier operators with appropriate licensing for services and to demand relevant compliance certifications when unsure.

The CA boss emphasized that by doing so, they ensure the security of their packages and proper compensation in case of loss or damage.

He also highlighted that a register of all licensed courier providers, along with their market structure and administration framework, is accessible on the authority’s website at: https://www.ca.go.ke/licensee-register.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to engage the services of licensed postal and courier operators to ensure the safety of their items and mitigate other risks associated with engaging unauthorized service providers. The public is further encouraged to verify the validity of courier service providers by demanding to view a valid compliance certificate issued by Authority,” Mugonyi said.

“By patronising duly authorised operators, consumers benefit from security of prescribed complaints resolution and compensation mechanisms, ensuring a secure and reliable service experience.”