Pastor Dorcas Reminisces on Dodging Riggy G in University: “I had not decided yet…”

Kenya’s Deputy President Riggy G (born Rigathi Gachagua) apparently faced challenges in winning over his now-wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, during their university days.

On Sunday, Pastor Dorcas reminisced about her first encounter with Riggy G, and it seems it wasn’t love at first sight. She recalled being drawn to his suit, despite the DP’s renowned fashion sense, or lack thereof.

The year was 1987, Riggy G served as the Chairman of the Nyeri District Students Union at the University of Nairobi. In June of that year, he visited Kenyatta University to register students for a visit to former President Moi’s Kabarnet Gardens.

Speaking during an interfaith Thanksgiving at her alma mater, Dorcas said Riggy G was clad in a brown suit, and she found him interesting. Riggy G also took notice of her, liking her in return, and the two initiated a conversation.

“I didn’t pay much attention but I thought he was interesting. So young men please dress well always,” Dorcas told the K.U students.

Pastor Dorcas said she initially didn’t give in to Riggy G’s rizz, ,playing hard to get for months as she hadn’t made up her mind yet. She disclosed that whenever Gachagua visited, she would change hostels to evade him.

“I used to stay there at Ruwenzori(hostel), and whenever he came looking for me I could change hostels just to avoid him. I really gave him a hard time for like six months, trying to evade him because I had not decided yet,” Dorcas said, cracking up the students who were in attendance.

Pastor Dorcas said she eventually yielded to his advances, and the two would later become husband and wife, as well as parents to two sons.

Dorcas was at Kenyatta University for the ceremony following the March 18 tragic accident that claimed the lives of 11 K.U students and left 18 others severely injured.

Out of those injured, 17 have since been discharged, while one student remains in ICU.