Nairobi Court Refuses Bail for U.S Fugitive Kevin Kang’ethe

The High Court in Nairobi has denied murder suspect Kevin Kang’ethe’s bail plea, pending an extradition hearing before the same court.

The ruling follows nine days of opposition from the prosecution team, led by Vincent Monda and Magdaline Nduati, who cited several factors making Kang’ethe a flight risk. These include his immediate departure from the United States after the alleged offence, which prompted an Interpol red alert and a US court-issued arrest warrant.

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina shared the prosecution’s sentiments while issuing the verdict.

“The magistrate referenced his escape from the United States after allegedly killing his girlfriend. With Kangethe’s history of fleeing lawful custody and the seriousness of the charges he is facing, the magistrate deemed it necessary for him to remain in custody pending hearing,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said in a statement.

Magistrate Onyina also dismissed Kangethe’s request to be remanded at a medium-security facility and instead ordered his remand at a maximum-security facility, citing concerns about his status as a flight risk.

The hearing for the matter has been scheduled for April 29, 2024.