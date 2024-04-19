Easy Coach Bus Driver Faces Charges Over Chavakali Boys Accident

On Thursday, the driver of the ill-fated Easy Coach bus, which killed a student from Chavakali Boys High School and injured dozens of others in a road accident along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway, was arraigned and charged before a Kisumu law court.

George Onyango Riako pleaded not guilty to 10 counts, including causing the death of one student and injuring 9 others.

Appearing before Winam Law Court Principal Magistrate D.K Mtai, the court heard that on April 1, Onyango was overspeeding, leading to the accident that claimed the life of Joseph Mwadulo.

In the other 9 counts, the court heard that the accused deliberately applied an emergency brake, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, resulting in the injuries of nine students. Onyango was reported missing from the accident scene immediately afterward.

His lawyer had earlier requested reasonable bond terms from the court, asserting that his client was not a flight risk and would cooperate with the court as required.

The Court also heard that a total of 23 students have yet to provide statements to the police, and there is a possibility that the ODPP will later amend the charge sheet to include their statements.

Magistrate Mtai ordered the prosecution to provide witness statements to the accused’s lawyer, and the matter will be mentioned on Thursday, April 25, when a hearing date will be set.

George Onyango Riako was released on a Kes.200,000 cash bail or an alternative of Kes.500,000 bond.