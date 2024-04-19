Sex Pest Father Sentenced for Abusing His Daughters Aged 8 And 1.5 Yrs

“While delivering her verdict, the magistrate emphasised that the compelling evidence presented by the four prosecution witnesses, including the 8-year-old victim and a medical doctor indeed confirmed that the accused committed the offence,” said the ODPP.

The court concurred with Prosecution Counsel Bessie Gikonyo’s submissions on imposing the maximum sentence of life imprisonment on the accused.

Principal Magistrate Virginia Karanja of Iten Law Courts reiterated the prevalence of the offence in the county and urged for the implementation of deterrent measures.

“She (Magistrate) also highlighted that the act greatly affected the children and the mother and that they had to undergo a psycho-social support before testifying in court,” added the ODPP.

Magistrate Virginia Karanja sentenced the sex pest to 100 years in prison.