Musalia’s ANC Refutes Reports of Intention to Dissolve and Merge with Ruto’s UDA

Officials within the Amani National Congress (ANC) party have dismissed reported plans to merge with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This comes as the ongoing uncertainty within the party, established by Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) Musalia Mudavadi, heightened this week.

However, ANC Secretary-General Omboko Milemba adamantly rejected any notion of dissolution to form a dominant ruling party. He said the ANC categorically opposes folding and merging, affirming to party supporters that they are here to stay.

The Emuhaya MP highlighted ongoing efforts to bolster the party’s strength through a widespread recruitment campaign aimed at attracting more members.

“I want to tell everyone that we are not folding. We are not collapsing the party but we are in the process of recruiting even more members,” Milemba said in Kakamega during the party’s sensitisation exercise to rally its members from Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

“ANC will be a very important party and that is why we shall not fold it and it shall be the baseline to accommodate various candidates. We shall also be shopping for the best candidate,” said the ANC Sec-Gen.

The latest development stems from Mr. Mudavadi’s remarks in Bomet, where he hinted at another wave of a political earthquake, reminiscent of his official entry into President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza political alliance ahead of the August 2022 elections.