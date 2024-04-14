14-Year-old Boy Arraigned for Allegedly Defiling Two Minors

A 14-year-old boy was presented before a court in Eldoret on allegations of defiling two minors.

The court heard from the investigating officer that the teenager molested an eight-year-old boy and a girl aged 10 on March 23 and 24 at Jerusalem estate in Moiben Sub-County.

The boy is also accused of previously defiling six others in the same area before his arrest, NTV reports.

Appearing before Resident Magistrate Rodgers Otieno, the minor could not enter a plea due to the legal requirement that he must be represented by a lawyer.

“Looking at the case and the person being accused, it is not in order to go on and charge him without a representation of a lawyer,” the magistrate said.

The court directed the court executive officer, via the Court Users Committee, to assist the minor in securing a pro bono lawyer.

Additionally, the court instructed that the minor undergo an age assessment at the hospital before facing charges.

The minor informed the magistrate that he would prefer to be taken to a rescue center, citing an improved quality of life compared to his home.

Expressing concern about having a child as an accused in his court, the magistrate ordered the minor to be held at the Eldoret Rescue Centre for five days while a lawyer is arranged to represent him.

“I direct this file to be taken to the court executive to help us get a lawyer to represent the minor due to the nature of the offence he is alleged to have committed,” Magistrate Otieno directed.

The case is expected to be mentioned today, April 12th.