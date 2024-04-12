Government Selects 586 Kenyans for Nursing Jobs in Saudi Arabia

Ministry of Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore announced that the government has processed 586 Kenyans for nursing jobs in Saudi Arabia. Bore stated that the selected candidates, who met the qualifications, are prepared for further interviews and await travel arrangements.

The CS further mentioned that the Nursing Council of Kenya has cleared the candidates and provided them with the necessary travel documents for the positions.

In early January, the Ministry of Labour invited applicants to apply for 2,500 open positions in the health sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of an agreement aimed at improving safe, regular, and productive labor migration between the two countries.

The vacancies required candidates such as general nurses, personal assistants, and healthcare assistant professionals.

Appearing before the Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee in the National Assembly, chaired by Lydia Haika, Bore disclosed that only 1,765 applications were received, comprising 880 female and 885 male applicants.

CS Bore provided an update on the status of the current Bilateral Labour Agreements (BLA) and the situation regarding nurses destined for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. She noted that to date, Kenya has exported approximately 200,000 workers to the Gulf country, encompassing both domestic and skilled workers.