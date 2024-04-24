Met. Department Forecasts Persistent Heavy Rainfall Throughout the Week

The Kenya Meteorological Department forecasts that the ongoing rainfall across the country will persist in various regions.

In its seven-day forecast, the Kenya Meteorological Department predicts flooding in low-lying areas, flood plains, and urban areas with inadequate drainage. Landslides may also occur on steep slopes as the soil becomes saturated.

“Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, those in flood plains as well as in urban areas with poor drainage. The public is advised to avoid driving through or wading in fast moving water,” says the Director of Meteorological Services Dr. David Gikungu in a statement.

The Weatherman predicts that heavy rainfall events will likely occur in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, the Coast, North-western, and North-eastern Kenya.

Dr. Gikungu warns that visibility may decrease during heavy rainfall events and urges road-users, aviators, and boat operators to exercise caution. He says the anticipated heavy rainfall may be accompanied by strong winds, thunder, and lightning.

“The public is advised to avoid sheltering under trees and metallic structures to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.”

The Weatherman additionally urges the public to exercise caution as the forecasted strong winds could potentially damage roofs, trees, and tall structures like billboards.

Furthermore, Dr. Gikungu warns that parts of the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya are expected to encounter high average daytime temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley and the South-eastern lowlands will experience low nighttime temperatures ranging between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius