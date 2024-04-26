Gun and Cash Stolen from MP’s Bodyguard in Syokimau

On Monday night, assailants reportedly attacked and robbed a police bodyguard assigned to a Member of Parliament (MP) of his Jericho pistol loaded with 15 bullets.

According to the constable’s report to the police, the MP was not present during the incident in Syokimau, Machakos County.

The officer recounted that three men on a motorbike, one of whom was armed with a pistol, assaulted him.

He stated that the gang trailed him briefly before stopping ahead of him. One of the assailants brandished a gun, and demanded money and his mobile phone.

“They robbed him of his mobile phone, a Tecno Spark 10C, and Sh15,600 at gunpoint. But they didn’t know that he was armed,” the report reads in part.

While robbing him, one of the thugs noticed the pistol on his waist and took it. The officer mentioned in his report that he refrained from reaching for his firearm due to the thugs pointing a gun at him.

The gang then reportedly sped off towards the Olonyiri area.

Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.