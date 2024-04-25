Ports Authority Gives Traders with Idle Vehicles & Containers a 14-Day Ultimatum

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has issued a 14-day notice to owners of idle, long-stay containers, and vehicles within the Port of Mombasa.

Capt. William K. Ruto, the Managing Director of KPA, announced the clean-up drive to ease congestion and maximize the available spaces within the port premises.

The notice, dated Tuesday, April 23, 2024, requires owners of privately owned idle equipment, stalled vehicles, tools, and long-stay empty containers to arrange for their evacuation from the port premises by the close of business on the 7th of May 2024.

A recent equipment survey conducted within the port premises has revealed that several privately owned idle equipment, stalled vehicles, tools, and long-stay empty containers are occupying space within the port premises and in sick bays.

“Owners are hereby notified and required to make arrangements for their evacuation from the Port premises within 14 days from the date of this Notice, i.e., by close of business on 7th May 2024,” stated Capt. William K. Ruto.

Importantly, owners are reminded of their obligation to settle all outstanding charges owed to the Port Authority before evacuating their items.

“Please note that in the event of your failure to comply with this Notice, the Ports Authority will dispose of the equipment, long-stay containers, and any of the aforementioned items in accordance with the Kenya Ports Authority Act,” Capt. Ruto added.