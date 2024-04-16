Civil Servants Won’t Receive Salary Increase -SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich

Lyn Mengich, Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), has said the government will not increase salaries for civil servants.

During the 3rd National Wage Bill Conference at the Bomas of Kenya on Monday, Lyn Mengich advised employers against upwardly revising the monthly salaries of civil servants to control a high wage bill. She emphasized that this decision will aid in achieving fiscal sustainability and harmonization.

“Affordability and fiscal sustainability are a key consideration in any collective bargaining negotiations. Employers are therefore advised not to consider any review of financial items where there is no demonstration of the ability to afford and sustain a review among other considerations,” she said yesterday.

Mengich further directed that all institutions should operate within the 50th percentile mid-point when offering salaries, and those that haven’t reached this mark should do so promptly. The 50th percentile midpoint serves as a method to ensure uniform remuneration for all public servants, determined by the SRC.

If a public servant’s salary falls below the mid-point, the SRC recommends that the employer adjust the salary to meet the required or near-median level.

“Institutions above this positioning will retain their salary structures whereas those below will progressively be moved towards the 50th percentile,” Mengich said.

Addressing the same gathering, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei encouraged public servants to demonstrate patience as the government seeks solutions for the struggling economy.

He emphasized the necessity for the country to operate within its financial capabilities, noting the government’s absence of surplus funds to increase civil servants’ salaries amidst the challenge of a high wage bill.

“We urge all the employers and employees of the unions to realise the state of the economy that this country has, the measures that the government has taken to turn around the economy and also consider that at this time it is not possible to look for additional of salaries,” Koskei said.