Betty Kyallo Poised for Major TV Comeback on TV47

The well-kept secret is finally out; seasoned media personality Betty Kyallo will soon grace Kenyan television screens again, reportedly joining TV47.

Though not officially confirmed, numerous online sources suggest that the former KTN/K24 TV news presenter is poised to debut on the Cape Media-owned TV channel next month.

Reports indicate that Betty Kyallo is producing a promo video for her anticipated comeback. She is purportedly slated to assume the Friday Prime Time news slot and introduce a fresh segment after the bulletin, aiming to modernize the conventional news format.

With a wealth of experience as a news presenter, Betty Kyallo has worked for media organizations like Standard Group and Media Max. Her tenure at Mediamax(K24 TV) saw her anchoring weekend prime-time news before transitioning to an entertainment news segment, where she hosted interviews with various guests.

After leaving K24, Betty Kyallo delved into personal business ventures and featured in a reality TV show, Kyallo Kulture, alongside her sisters.

Last week, Betty Kyallo did hint at a TV comeback while hitting out at Citizen TV following reports that her luxury beauty shop Flair By Betty was being put up on auction over pending rent arrears.

“For Citizen, by the way, you guys don’t have to be scared of a TV comeback,” Betty said.

