Steps to Join Kenya Red Cross Rescue Team as a Volunteer

As floods wreak havoc in different parts of the country, the Kenya Red Cross has addressed Kenyans interested in joining its rescue team as volunteers.

Kenya Red Cross confirmed that vacancies are available for all those seeking to join its team as multiple rescue teams continue to respond to the ongoing floods reported across the country due to heavy rains.

The organization responded to Kenyans expressing interest in joining the team by stating, “Visit the nearest Kenya Red Cross branch and sign up.”

The rescue team is a volunteer position for individuals willing to contribute their skills and time to assist those in need, and it does not include a monthly salary.

“One of the most important traits of a volunteer at the Kenya Red Cross is being selfless and having no desire to gain anything from their actions,” Kenya Red Cross stated.

The requirements listed on the Kenya Red Cross website for volunteers are as follows:

Demonstrating responsibility by adhering to the Kenya Red Cross Society code of conduct.

Conducting oneself with integrity and honesty, while maintaining a committed and positive attitude during assigned tasks.

Taking responsibility to engage in any required training provided by the society.

Respecting the rights, beliefs, and opinions of beneficiaries.

The Kenya Red Cross points out; “We are working to address the challenges posed by flooding which has intensified due to the March-April-May (MAM). This includes ensuring prompt emergency responses, conducting search and rescue missions, distributing shelter kits, and distributing essential supplies.”