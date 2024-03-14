President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to assuming control of the UN Security Council-approved mission to Haiti, despite recent developments that led to the resignation of Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ruto disclosed that he had conversed with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who informed him of plans to establish a new Presidential Council in Haiti to restore order to the Caribbean nation.

“Had a telephone conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the developments in Haiti. He briefed me on the decision of the Summit of Caribbean Countries (Caricom) and the US, together with other partners, on the political situation in Haiti,” Ruto said.

The President stated that Kenya will deploy its forces as soon as the Presidential Council is in place.

“He informed me that a new Presidential Council will be formed shortly to manage the situation in Haiti. I assured Secretary Blinken that Kenya will take leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti to restore peace and security in Haiti as soon as the Presidential Council is in place under an agreed process,” Ruto assured.

Also Read – Why Kenya has Put Haiti Police Mission On Hold – PS Korir