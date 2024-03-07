Interior Security CS Kithure Kindiki continues meeting regional leaders to address insecurity in parts of the country.

In the Northern Grazing Fields in Meru North, insecurity remains a major concern and the Government is aiming to conclusively eradicate the livestock rustling menace,

On Thursday, the CS held a consultative forum with Meru County elected leaders to avail them an opportunity to share their proposals in addressing the challenge.

He also updated the leaders on the Nationwide operation announced by the Government yesterday, to combat the manufacture, trade, consumption and abuse of illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Kindiki further called on the leaders to cooperate with security agencies to crackdown on “merchants of death who threaten the future of our Nation through the manufacture and sale of poisonous alcoholic drinks and toxic drugs.”

Among the leaders present were Deputy Senate Speaker and Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi, Chairman of the Meru Parliamentary Caucus and Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, Woman Representative Elizabeth Kailemia, MPs Rahim Dawood(North Imenti), Dr. Shadrack Mwiti (South Imenti), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), Dr. John Mutunga (Tigania West), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Dan Kiili (Igembe Central), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North) and Dorothy Muthoni (Nominated), Speaker Ayub Bundi and all elected and nominated MCAs from Meru County Assembly were present.