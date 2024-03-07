The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has acknowledged discrepancies within their recent teacher promotion list.

Officials from Kenya’s largest teachers’ employer however consider such errors a typical occurrence in large-scale promotional exercises and assured that they do not undermine the integrity of the process.

The TSC published an extensive 724-page document on its website on Wednesday, detailing the promotion of 36,505 teachers based on interviews conducted in December and January.

Despite this effort, a portion of the educational community remains unconvinced, harboring doubts about the credibility of the published results.

Teachers awaiting promotion have been advised to look out for official TSC promotion letters, which are expected to rectify the noted discrepancies.

In addition, successful candidates will receive text messages from TSC County and Sub-County offices, inviting them to retrieve their promotion letters.

To foster a culture of clarity and trust, education unions such as Knut and Kuppet have called on the TSC to publicize the names of the promoted educators along with their respective counties and sub-counties.

This act is anticipated to alleviate concerns and instill confidence in the promotion process.

The 36,505 successful teachers will soon receive promotional letters and must submit five Chapter six documents in line with the Kenyan Constitution’s stipulations on leadership and integrity.

These include a Valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (costing 1,050/-), a free Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a free Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a free Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and a Clearance Certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (costing 2,200/-).

Those who did not make the cut will be issued regret letters, serving as formal confirmation of their participation and attendance of the interviews.

The promotion interviews were conducted in December last year for primary school teachers and January for Secondary school and Teacher Training College tutors. This followed an announcement of vacancies in September,

The turnout was quite impressive, with over one hundred and fifty thousand educators shortlisted.

Here’s a PDF with all successful applicants, listed by TSC no.

SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS FOR ADVERT 46-2023 to 69-2023