The County Government of Nairobi has lowered the prices for licenses in the General Retail Alcoholic Category for the Financial Year 2023/2024, bringing relief to bar owners in the city.

Charles Kerich, the Finance County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Finance and Economic Planning, issued the gazette notice with the approval of Governor Johnson Sakaja. This action paves the way for traders to pay the revised fees for the remaining duration of the financial year.

“In exercising the powers granted by section 5 (2) (a) of the Nairobi City County Tax Waivers Administration Act, 2013, the County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning, in agreement with the Governor, has granted waivers on the specified charges and fees for the financial year 2023-2024,” the notice read in part.

According to the Gazette notice, bar owners will now pay Kes.25,000, reduced from the initial Kes.100,000. Similarly, in the same license category, medium-sized bars will benefit from a 65 percent waiver, allowing them to acquire licenses at Kes.35,000.

In the Bars and Restaurants category, a 50 percent waiver has been applied, capping the fee at Kes.50,000.

However, the most significant relief goes to small bars and restaurant owners with a seating capacity of less than 30, as the government has entirely removed the fees.

Medium Bar and Restaurants will now pay Kes.75,000, down from the original Kes.100,000. Additionally, establishments with a seating capacity of over 31 to 100 seats will also be exempt from license fees under the new directive.

The Nairobi County Government revised the fees following the presentation of a report from a task force appointed by the Governor. Bar owners had expressed concerns about high licensing fees, prompting the adjustments.