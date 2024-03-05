Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Monday announced that the ministry is increasing personnel to combat banditry in the North Rift and Eastern regions.

Kindiki stated that the State is deploying measures similar to those used to combat terrorism to deal with livestock rustlers ruthlessly.

“We are bringing in special forces to help us deal with the hardcore commanders of banditry. There is no difference between bandits and terrorists. Their ideology is the same and they must be shown no mercy,” he said

Highlighting milestones achieved, CS Kindiki observed that the increased number of neutralized or arrested bandit commanders confirmed the success of Operation Maliza Uhalifu.

The CS emphasized that the operation would continue without interruption and for the long term until the issues of banditry and livestock rustling are entirely eradicated, and the affected areas are pacified.

“The many planned banditry attacks that have been thwarted, the huge recovery of stolen livestock and the return of economic activities, such as farming to areas that were for a long time hotspots for armed criminals is clear evidence of the success of ongoing security operations and the effects of strategic measures established by our multi-agency security officers,” Kindiki stated.

The CS mentioned that President William Ruto has issued clear and firm instructions to address banditry and livestock rustling. Furthermore, the Interior boss highlighted that security agencies have implemented measures to quell livestock theft in the Northern Grazing Fields of Meru County, aiming for complete normalcy within two weeks.

CS Kindiki disclosed that multi-agency security patrols, a reorganized command structure, and additional deployments have been implemented to ensure the ongoing effort’s sustainability.

“I reiterate that this Administration will end the nonsense of livestock theft and open up the North Rift Valley Region for development and economic growth,” he said.