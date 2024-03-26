At the Kibra Law Courts on Monday, DJ Joe Mfalme was arraigned for the murder of Kabete Police Station Deputy DCIO Felix Kelian Kintosi.

The court granted the police permission to detain the DJ and six other individuals of interest, including three police officers, for 14 days pending the conclusion of the probe.

In an application before Kibera magistrate Margaret Murage, the investigating officer Fredrick Kosen sought at least 21 days to gather evidence before bringing any charges, including murder, against the seven suspects.

Aside from DJ Joe Mfalme, the police presented Allan Ochieng, Eric Kariuki Gathua, and Simon Wambugu Wanjiru in court.

The other suspects are Khadija Abdi Wako, Sammy Cheruiyot Rotich, and Agnes Kerubo, all police officers attached to the Kikuyu police station.

The investigating officer stated that preliminary investigations revealed the deceased Mr. Felix Kelian was involved in a minor accident while driving his Subaru near Kikuyu Police Station on March 16.

According to the officer, Kintosi’s vehicle collided with another car carrying five occupants – Mr. Ochieng, Mr. Kariuki, Mr. Wambugu, and DJ Joe Mfalme.

Ms. Wako, a traffic police officer, visited the scene and reportedly found Mr. Kintosi being assaulted. She escorted the officer to Kikuyu Police Station, where he complained of abdominal pain and exhibited symptoms of blood in his urine.

At the station, Officers Cheruiyot and Ms. Kerubo were on duty.

The court also heard that the officers released him, but on his way home, his condition worsened. He was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital, where he was admitted with lower abdominal pain. Tragically, he passed away on March 21.

Mr. Kosen requested the court to detain the suspects for three weeks, citing concerns that they might interfere with ongoing investigations before completion. He further stated that there is a risk of them fleeing if released on bond.

“That it is fair and just for the Honourable court to grant the orders prayed so that the investigating officer may gather sufficient evidence on this matter including recording relevant witness statements, obtain treatment records from the hospital and CCTV of the crime scene,” he said adding that one of the suspects is still at large.

The defense lawyers opposed the application, stating that there was no compelling reason to keep the suspects in custody.

The DJ expressed his intention not to leave the country until the matter is resolved. He also mentioned having signed several contracts for performances during the Easter Season, which would require him to stay in the country.

He appealed to the court to grant him bail, asserting his willingness to comply with any conditions set by the court, including reporting to the investigating officer if necessary.