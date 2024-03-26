A police officer drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Alego/Usonga sub-county on Sunday evening.

Police constable Austin Ouma, attached to Ratado police station in Ugenya sub-county, reportedly went for some relaxation in the company of his colleagues when he met his untimely death.

According to a police incident report, the Manager of The Audrey Resort, Mr. Didacus Abuya, reported the incident to Siaya police station, stating that one of their customers, Constable Ouma, had drowned while swimming at the deep end of the pool.

Constable Ouma was in the company of his colleagues Peter Mucheru and Samwel Kirogo when he decided to swim. He reportedly submerged into the deep end of the pool and did not resurface, prompting his colleagues to raise an alarm.

Further reports state that the pool attendant dived into the water and retrieved him while unconscious before rushing him to Siaya County referral hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The officer’s body was moved to the Siaya County Hospital mortuary for preservation pending autopsy.