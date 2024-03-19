Ali Hassan Joho says he is the top opposition politician in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to succeed Raila Odinga.

The former Mombasa Governor stated on Monday, March 18, 2024, that he has remained loyal to Raila and the Orange Party since its formation and has never faltered.

Joho mentioned that he owes his political career to Raila, whom he has remained loyal to for the past two decades.

“There are fundamental factors that we have over the period been able to learn from our party leader and our father Raila Odinga. We have already inherited courage, democracy, values of putting Kenyans first and fighting for citizens,” Joho said.

“Since I ventured into politics, I have been under one person, Raila Amollo Odinga. Since I started my politics in 2004, I’ve never left Baba. So I know the values he holds. I heard someone say I came recently. I am a founder member of ODM.”

According to Joho, he has made significant sacrifices due to his loyalty to the party, including risking his life to demonstrate allegiance.

“No one in this country has gone through political turmoil in this country for standing with ODM and Raila Odinga more than me,” he added, asserting that the opposition party should lead the next government.

Joho has since declared his intention to run for President in 2027.

“If I am to run for president, and I have already announced, I will only run under the ticket of ODM. I have leaders from the western region that we are engaging. We have to form a team of equals, like-minded leaders who believe in a course who understand where we want to go as a party and as a people to liberate our people. There will be a first among equals but we will engage,” he said.