After passing a controversial motion, the Nairobi County Assembly is looking to compel eateries in Nairobi to provide free and clean tap drinking water, allowing dwellers to drink at any hotel or restaurant in the county whenever they need to quench their thirst.

Roysambu Member of County Assembly (MCA) Sospeter Mumbi sponsored the motion, emphasizing the rights of every person to access clean and safe water in adequate quantities as envisaged in Article 42 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

According to the MCA, some of the public areas that were designed to provide free clean drinking water to residents within the county are no longer functioning, raising concerns over the rights of residents whenever they are in town doing their work.

“Part Two of the Fourth Schedule to the constitution provides for county public works and services including water and sanitation services as a function of the County Government; cognisant that the County has various public areas that were designed to provide free clean drinking water to residents within the County; concerned that such designated areas stalled and are no longer in operation,” said the Roysambu ward rep.

He stated that to reinstate the right to access clean water, hotels, restaurants, and eateries around the town should open their doors to residents to obtain free clean water.

In his argument, the member highlighted that most hotels and restaurants do not offer free clean drinking water to their customers, thereby infringing upon their rights.

“This Assembly urges the County Executive to develop a policy compelling hotels and restaurants across the county to provide free and clean drinking water to clients at their premises,” the MCA submitted.

Furthermore, the motion will compel the county government to rehabilitate the existing stalled public points designed to provide free and clean drinking water to the residents of Nairobi City County.

The motion garnered support from the majority of the members during the sitting and now awaits implementation from Governor Johnson Sakaja.