On Tuesday, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced the reinstatement of National Transport and Safety Authority officials on Kenyan roads.

The CS said the decision resulted from discussions with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki. However, he did not specify when the decision would be operationalized.

The directive will overturn an order issued by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018, which removed NTSA officials from Kenyan roads.

“You will be seeing a return of the NTSA working with traffic police to enforce traffic safety on our roads as soon as possible,” Murkomen stated.

“We are going to establish a mechanism where the previous directive to remove NTSA from enforcement will be vacated,” he added.

Murkomen emphasized that his ministry, in conjunction with the Interior, will establish a collaborative regime between the NTSA and the National Police Service for more efficient enforcement.

He highlighted that NTSA officers will now work in collaboration with the traffic police.