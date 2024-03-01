Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said that investigations into recent deaths involving school-going children are underway, and those found culpable shall be brought to book.

Legislators pressed Machogu on Wednesday to indicate whether the ministry had implemented new measures to safeguard the lives of learners.

The CS acknowledged the dangers posed by current school bus designs, which have led to grisly accidents.

In a separate event in Nyeri County, CS Machogu stated that the government is taking steps to ensure that schools across the country have the necessary infrastructure to enhance the quality of education.

Machogu noted that the government has allocated a conditional grant of Ksh3.39 billion to NG-CDF for the construction of Integrated Resource Centres and classrooms in Junior Schools by 2025 to accommodate the first-grade 9 learners.

Furthermore, an additional Ksh9 billion will be provided by the World Bank to support the construction of 9,000 classrooms.

The CS also called on all education stakeholders to support the government’s sector-wide reforms following the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has urged applicants to access the KUCCPS portal and apply for their preferred courses, including degrees, diplomas, craft certificates, or artisan programs offered in universities, colleges, and TVET institutions before the deadline.

As of February 25, 2024, at least 60.8 percent of the applicants who scored a C+ and above (121,391) have already successfully applied to various courses.