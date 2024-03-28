In a heartfelt interview, two of Brian Chira’s uncles shared insights into the life of their late nephew, highlighting his character and addressing the controversies surrounding his sexuality and the unfortunate events at his funeral.

They claimed that Brian, a devout church-goer, was often misunderstood by the internet, especially regarding his sexual orientation.

The uncles particularly addressed his choice to paint his nails, a skill he apparently acquired as part of a beauty course he took.

“As his uncles, we knew Brian as a church-going young man. There were rumours about his sexual orientation, even here. Some say he used to paint his nails. That was part of a beauty course he took to earn a living,” they clarified in their conversation with Nairobi News.

Chira had himself in various interviews addressed the allegations, stating categorically that he was not gay. That however left many of his fans confused.

Despite facing personal struggles, the TikTok sensation was known for his lively and generous nature.

However, he became more reserved following his HIV status disclosure, choosing to engage with his family and friends primarily through social media platforms like TikTok rather than in person.

“He seemed stressed, but he never showed it openly. He shared his challenges online and that’s how we knew he was suffering. He preferred to communicate over the phone rather than face-to-face,” the uncles recounted.

The circumstances of Brian’s final send-off were a source of pain for the family.

His uncles voiced their frustration over the lack of respect shown at his funeral, which was disrupted by uninvited guests and TikTokers, diverging from the dignified farewell they had envisioned.

“We wanted peace but it hasn’t happened. His funeral was not dignified; TikTokers took over and it wasn’t what we wanted. We had asked certain people to stay away from the grave, but they forced their way into the compound,” they lamented.

Brian’s life came to a tragic end in a hit-and-run accident in Karuri, Kiambu County.

At 23, the bright and promising young man’s death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

According to a friend, on the night of the accident, Brian had been out without money or his phone, which was with another friend.

His body was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 26, at his grandmother’s ancestral land in Gitei village, Gathanje, Kiambu County, marking the end of a life that was vibrant yet beset by challenges.