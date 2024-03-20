In partnership with the National Legal Aid Service (NLAS), the European Union has donated 12 vehicles to enhance the delivery and accessibility of justice across the country.

The Vehicles worth Kes.290 million were donated to the National Legal Aid Services (NLAS) by The European Union under the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery (PLEAD).

During the flag-off ceremony, Attorney General (AG) Justin Muturi emphasized the significance of this milestone and acknowledged the EU’s support to Kenya in ensuring public access to social justice.

He highlighted that the Constitution provides a framework to support marginalized and vulnerable groups.

Muturi pointed out that the EU’s donation of vehicles to counties has facilitated various citizens’ access to public services.

The counties set to benefit include Wajir, Mandera, Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kisumu, Nairobi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, and Nakuru. He mentioned that NLAS is working towards extending its services to all 47 counties.

The AG reiterated that NLAS and the EU aim to ensure that marginalized communities access justice, which will contribute to raising awareness.

70 million euros

EU Ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, declared that the EU has invested 70 million euros in the program, labeling it as the largest investment by the EU in justice sector reform in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“What is Justice if it is not serving all the people of the country in equal measure,” posed Geiger, as she urged NLAS to make good use of the Vehicles that will see justice served to all.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose requested the EU to continue partnering with NLAS and ensure the extension of the program, emphasizing that NLAS’s support will have a significant impact across the country and become one of the key milestones.

He assured that the Office of the Attorney General will support the maintenance of the vehicles to serve and improve the lives of Kenyans.