Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage Aisha Jumwa said the government is committed to combat cartels in the music and arts industry, ensuring artists earn from their talents.

Jumwa also challenged the Kilifi County Assembly to pass bills that would institutionalize traditional music, arts, and artifacts in law. This, she emphasized, would contribute to revenue collection through tourism and research education.

She was speaking during the burial of the renowned traditional songwriter and singer Masha Iha Thoya in Malindi town, Kilifi County.

“Music is economy, music is entertainment and we have started to deal with cartels in the music industry and their days are numbered because we want our musicians to benefit fully from their talent and President William Ruto is keen in ensuring that musicians earn decently,” she said.

CS Jumwa added that the Mijikenda culture will be celebrated in a grand manner starting this year, and the annual Chenda Chenda festival will transform into a national event, drawing the attendance of Presidents.

“As the national government we are going to put up the Mijikenda Cultural Center to celebrate our community heroes and heroines and our culture. We are also against archaic traditions that go against human rights,” she announced.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro, on his part, asserted that he would ensure local artists receive proper care and that no one would exploit them.

Shella Ward MCA Twahir Abdulrahman announced his intention to propose a motion in the county assembly, aiming to enact a law that designates major streets within townships in Kilifi County after Mijikenda heroes and heroines.