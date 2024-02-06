Last year, Kenya was named as a joint host for the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027, alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Subsequently, the government committed to build a new 60,000 capacity stadium called Talanta Sports City in Jamhuri, as well as renovate both Nyayo Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

There has been no communication on the when work will begin on the new stadium, even as 2027 quickly approaches.

At Kasarani however, renovations are currently underway, with Youth Affairs and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba visiting over the weekend to inspect the progress.

The old roof and seats have been stripped down, and the CS revealed that the turf will also be replaced. New lighting will also be installed.

Work at Kasarani is expected to be complete by December this year.

The government has set a 2025 deadline for the completion of all 4 facilities that will be used in the competition.

Watch: