The 2022/23 academic year saw a significant increase in the teacher workforce with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) registering 49,185 new teachers.

This number includes a diverse group of educators, with 23,230 holding degrees and 2,371 possessing diplomas.

The addition of 10,500 Primary Teacher Education (PTE) certificate holders and 13,084 Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) certificate holders illustrates the Commission’s focus on strengthening early and primary education sectors.

According to the TSC Act 2012, Article 237, the registration of all qualified teachers prior to their appointment in any educational institution is mandatory.

The process ensures that each teacher is recognized with a unique TSC number, provided through a Certificate of Registration within a month of application.

To address the challenges of teacher scarcity and support the seamless transition from primary to secondary education, the TSC has taken robust measures by recruiting 15,000 teachers on a permanent basis and engaging 26,000 interns, the highest number to date.

These efforts are aligned with the goals of achieving universal secondary education, effective implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), and alleviating the shortage of teachers.

The Commission’s commitment to professional development is evident in the promotion of 22,300 teachers, with 11,231 moving up through competitive selection and 11,069 advancing via common cadre paths.

Moreover, in an effort to ensure the efficient distribution of teachers across the country, TSC has relocated 31,779 educators, marking a substantial increase from the previous year’s figure of 13,196.

Emphasizing the importance of mental health and wellbeing, the TSC has undertaken initiatives to educate 21,922 staff members on mental health issues and provided psychosocial support to 1,382 individuals.

In the realm of technological advancements, the Commission has improved its service delivery by integrating key data systems including the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), Teacher Management Information System (TMIS), and others, facilitating digital access to 356,321 active teachers’ files through the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS).